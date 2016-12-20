Ginn caught four passes (on eight targets) for 64 yards and a touchdown Monday against the Redskins.

Ginn's performance was punctuated by a wide-open, 30-yard touchdown to close the first quarter. That play continued Ginn's recent touchdown tear, as he's now found the end zone four times in Carolina's last five games. With a gain of at least 30 yards on each of those four occasions as well, Ginn's fantasy stock is trending up ahead of Saturday's game with Atlanta.

