Davis finished this season with 106 tackles (73 solo), three interceptions, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games played.

Davis has now put together five straight 100-tackle seasons, with his 106 stops this year marking the third-most in his impressive 12-year career. Along with leading the Panthers in that category, Davis also intercepted at least three passes for the second consecutive season. Despite being 33 years old, Davis has shown no signs of aging, and should remain a strong IDP option alongside Luke Kuechly in the heart of Carolina's defense next season.