Davis tallied 12 tackles in Saturday's 33-16 loss to the Falcons.

The 12 tackles Davis notched marked a the highest total he's posted this season, and is just the third time in 2016 that he's reached double-digits in stops. Although it appears that the 33-year-old is starting to slow down a bit, he's still a quality IDP option, though his draft value is sure to fall from previous levels when 2017 drafts begin.