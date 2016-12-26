Panthers' Tre Boston: Injures knee
Boston injured his knee during Saturday's loss to the Falcons, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Boston may be in danger of missing the Panthers' season finale against the Buccaneers, but the severity of his knee issue remains unclear. Colin Jones would be in line to start at free safety if Boston misses time.
