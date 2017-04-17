Larsen signed a one-year contract with Carolina on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Larsen played in his first NFL games last season, starting six contests in place of the injured Ryan Kalil. Look for Larsen to compete for a backup role once again in 2017.

