McAfee (knee) has decided to end his NFL career after eight seasons, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

McAfee will reportedly hang up his cleats to pursue a career in comedy. He retires at just 29 years old, earning two Pro Bowl bids and a First Team All-Pro honor. The veteran punter finishes with a 46.4 yards per punt average and posted a career-high 49.3 mark in his final campaign.