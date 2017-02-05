Branch (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

During the second week of prep for the Super Bowl, Branch didn't elevate beyond a limited practice session due to a toe concern. Alas, he could be one of the key factors as he faces off with Atlanta center Alex Mack, who will play through a fractured left fibula in the finale of the 2016 season.

