Patriots' Alan Branch: Active for Super Bowl LI
Branch (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.
During the second week of prep for the Super Bowl, Branch didn't elevate beyond a limited practice session due to a toe concern. Alas, he could be one of the key factors as he faces off with Atlanta center Alex Mack, who will play through a fractured left fibula in the finale of the 2016 season.
