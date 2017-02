Branch (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Branch's addition to the injury report is a slight concern for the Patriots with the Super Bowl just days away, as the 6-6, 350-pound defensive tackle is a big reason why the Patriots haven't allowed a running back to rush for 90 yards in any of their last 25 games. Look for his status to be updated as the week goes on.