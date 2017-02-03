Patriots' Alan Branch: Questionable for Super Bowl
Branch (toe) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Falcons.
Branch was limited in practice by a toe injury this week but is expected to be ready in time for Sunday's 6:30 ET kickoff.
