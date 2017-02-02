Branch (toe) 'should be good to go' for Sunday's Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Branch showed up on the injury report earlier in the week with a toe injury and was limited in practice, but looks like he will not be facing limitations for Sunday's Super Bowl game against the Falcons. He will be key in trying to slow down Atlanta's high-powered offense, specifically in the run game, where the Falcons boast two explosive backs in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.