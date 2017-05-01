The Patriots have signed Carr as an undrafted free agent, Masslive.com reports.
As a pro, Carr, who logged 90 catches for 1,247 yards and 12 TDs in 13 games as a senior at Northwestern last season, profiles as a slot receiver with solid size (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) and quickness. With Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan, and Danny Amendola seemingly entrenched as the team's top-5 wideouts, Carr, along with Devin Lucien, would presumably need a break or two in his favor to land a roster spot. That said, if Carr doesn't make the cut out of the gate, he'd be a practice squad candidate.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Post-Draft Dynasty Top 100
Heath Cummings revises his top 100 dynasty rankings to include rookies and downgrade players...
-
Bengals pick Joe Mixon in NFL Draft
Cincinnati made it clear that an upgrade at running back was needed, and the Bengals took controversial...
-
Dalvin Cook has major Fantasy potential
Dalvin Cook's fast, versatile game is just what the Vikings needed to rebuild their run game...
-
Fournette, McCaffrey land in Round 1
It was a relatively quiet first round in the NFL Draft for running backs, but Leonard Fournette...
-
Corey Davis first WR taken in NFL Draft
Tennessee fills a big need with Corey Davis, which helps Marcus Mariota. But Mike Williams...
-
Reinstated Bryant now hot target
Martavis Bryant's return to the NFL is good news for Fantasy, great news for the Steelers and...