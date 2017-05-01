The Patriots have signed Carr as an undrafted free agent, Masslive.com reports.

As a pro, Carr, who logged 90 catches for 1,247 yards and 12 TDs in 13 games as a senior at Northwestern last season, profiles as a slot receiver with solid size (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) and quickness. With Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Hogan, and Danny Amendola seemingly entrenched as the team's top-5 wideouts, Carr, along with Devin Lucien, would presumably need a break or two in his favor to land a roster spot. That said, if Carr doesn't make the cut out of the gate, he'd be a practice squad candidate.