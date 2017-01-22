Bolden (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

Bolden remains a core special-teamer for the Patriots, but given that he's clearly behind fellow RBs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White in the team's offense, he's off the fantasy radar.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola