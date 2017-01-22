Patriots' Brandon Bolden: In uniform Sunday
Bolden (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
Bolden remains a core special-teamer for the Patriots, but given that he's clearly behind fellow RBs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White in the team's offense, he's off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Sees limited role in the offense this season•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Limited action in return•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Questionable for Sunday•