Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Listed as limited Wednesday
Bolden (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Bolden is a core special-teamer for the Patriots, but he's decidedly behind fellow RBs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White in the team's offense.
