Bolden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

Though Bolden is a core special-teamer for the Patriots, his fantasy value is minimal given that he is behind fellow RBs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White in the team's backfield pecking order.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola