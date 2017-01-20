Patriots' Brandon Bolden: Listed as questionable
Bolden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
Though Bolden is a core special-teamer for the Patriots, his fantasy value is minimal given that he is behind fellow RBs LeGarrette Blount, Dion Lewis and James White in the team's backfield pecking order.
