Bolden finished the 2016 regular season with one carry for four yards and two catches for 15 yards in 14 games for the Patriots.

While his role in the team's offense all but vanished this past season, Bolden -- who turns 27 on Jan. 26 -- remained a core special-teamer for the Patriots in 2016. Bolden is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but he'll be a candidate to re-sign with New England thanks to his versatility and experience in the team's system.