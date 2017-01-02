Hogan saw action on 64 of a possible 67 offensive snaps in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins, hauling in all four targets of his targets for 27 yards.

Hogan finishes up the regular season with 38 catches (on 57 targets) for 680 yards and four TDs in 15 games, while logging regular snaps opposite fellow starting wideout Julian Edelman. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on the contract he inked with the Patriots this past March.