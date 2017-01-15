Hogan, who was forced out of Saturday's playoff win over the Texans in the third quarter with a thigh injury, indicated afterward that he was fine, CSN New England reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Hogan logged 34 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in all four of his targets for 95 yards. In his absence, Michael Floyd saw an uptick in snaps, seeing action on 44 plays. Look for Hogan to show up on the Patriots' injury report in the coming days, but at this stage, it appears as though the wideout will be able to suit up for next weekend's AFC Championship game.