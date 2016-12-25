Hogan hauled in one of his five targets for 22 yards while seeing action on 64 of 75 snaps on offense in Saturday's 41-3 win over the Jets.

Back-to-back one-catch efforts make Hogan a tough sell for Week 17 lineups. On the plus side, the wideout continues to see plenty of snaps in the Patriots' offense and the team still has something to play for next weekend, with the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC not yet cemented.