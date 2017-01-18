Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hogan (thigh) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Hogan characterized the thigh injury he suffered this past Saturday against the Texans as a "little minor setback." Though the wideout may end up listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game, we'd expect Hogan to suit up this weekend and continue to see a good deal of action along with fellow starting wideout Julian Edelman.
