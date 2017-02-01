Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday
Hogan (thigh) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Hogan caught nine of 12 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers in the AFC championship game and with no reported setbacks since then, we'll presume that his limitations Wednesday were simply maintenance-related.
