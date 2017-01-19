Hogan (thigh) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Hogan called the thigh issue that he suffered this past Saturday against the Texans a "little minor setback," which suggests that the wideout should be a go for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers. The Patriots are still likely to officially list Hogan as questionable for the contest, however.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola