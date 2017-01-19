Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limted at practice again Thursday
Hogan (thigh) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Hogan called the thigh issue that he suffered this past Saturday against the Texans a "little minor setback," which suggests that the wideout should be a go for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers. The Patriots are still likely to officially list Hogan as questionable for the contest, however.
