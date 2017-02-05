Hogan (thigh) is active for Sunday's Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

With a thigh injury in tow during the AFC championship game, Hogan was targeted early and often versus the Steelers, corralling nine of 12 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. In Sunday's do-or-die affair, he's a decent bet to strike against an Atlanta defense that gave up the sixth-most receptions to wide receivers during the regular season.