Hogan (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

Though Hogan's production has been hit-or-miss of late, when healthy, he and Julian Edelman typically log the most snaps among the Patriots' wideouts, thus affording Hogan with a degree of weekly fantasy upside in the team's Tom Brady-helmed offense.

