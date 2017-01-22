Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as active Sunday
Hogan (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
Though Hogan's production has been hit-or-miss of late, when healthy, he and Julian Edelman typically log the most snaps among the Patriots' wideouts, thus affording Hogan with a degree of weekly fantasy upside in the team's Tom Brady-helmed offense.
