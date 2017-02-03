Hogan (thigh) is listed as questionable to play in the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Falcons.

Hogan was limited by a thigh ailment throughout practice this week, but he's still widely anticipated to play. In fact, after catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in New England's AFC championship triumph, Hogan could play a big role in the Patriots' vertical passing game come Sunday.

