Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as questionable
Hogan (thigh) is listed as questionable to play in the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Falcons.
Hogan was limited by a thigh ailment throughout practice this week, but he's still widely anticipated to play. In fact, after catching nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in New England's AFC championship triumph, Hogan could play a big role in the Patriots' vertical passing game come Sunday.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Records 180 yards and two touchdowns in AFC championship win•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Limted at practice again Thursday•