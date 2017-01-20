Hogan (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

Hogan has downplayed the thigh issue that he suffered this past Saturday against the Texans and we'd be surprised if he wasn't available Sunday. When healthy, Hogan and Julian Edelman normally garner the most playing time among the Patriots' wideouts, though Hogan's production has been sporadic of late.

