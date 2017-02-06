Hogan (thigh) hauled in four of seven targets for 57 yards in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons.

Hogan had one egregious drop down the sideline on the first possession of the second half, but otherwise turned in a solid complementary effort. However, he wasn't able to come close to replicating his nine-reception, 180-yard, two-touchdown AFC championship performance, as James White took on a pivotal role in the passing game with the Patriots facing a large second-half deficit Sunday. Although his season wrapped up in modest fashion, Hogan racked up a career-high 680 yards in 2016 on a personal-best 17.9 YPC, and will return next year alongside Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell as the Patriots mount the defense of their Super Bowl title.