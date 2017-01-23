Hogan (thigh) caught nine of 12 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-17 win over the Steelers in the AFC championship game.

Hogan had seven catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns by halftime, showing no limitations after exiting last week's win over the Texans in the third quarter. He's one of many weapons available to the versatile Patriots offense, so it's fair to expect a less prominent role for the 28-year-old wide receiver in the Super Bowl against a Falcons secondary that ranked 11th in yards allowed per passing attempt this season.