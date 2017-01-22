Hogan (thigh) is slated to play in Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hogan was ruled out of the Patriots' divisional-round victory versus the Texans in the third quarter, which led to limited practice sessions in the ensuing week of prep. Despite the cap in reps, he should earn a large portion of the snaps afforded Patriots wideouts next to Julian Edelman in this do-or-die affair.