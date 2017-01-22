Patriots' Chris Hogan: Slated to play Sunday
Hogan (thigh) is slated to play in Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hogan was ruled out of the Patriots' divisional-round victory versus the Texans in the third quarter, which led to limited practice sessions in the ensuing week of prep. Despite the cap in reps, he should earn a large portion of the snaps afforded Patriots wideouts next to Julian Edelman in this do-or-die affair.
