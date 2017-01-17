Hogan said Tuesday that he sustained a "minor setback" with his thigh during Saturday's win against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. However, Hogan added he "maybe could have returned."

Previously, shoulder and back issues afflicted Hogan in his first season in New England, the latter of which forced a DNP in Week 11. His current bout with a thigh concern doesn't appear to threaten his upcoming availability, but Hogan will have three chances to prove his health in advance of Sunday's AFC championship game versus the Steelers.