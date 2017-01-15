Patriots' Chris Hogan: Suffers thigh injury
Hogan suffered a thigh injury in Saturday's game against the Texans and is questionable to return.
Hogan was having a big night prior to the injury, tallying 95 yards on four receptions, but it remains to be seen if he will produce any further Saturday due to his setback.
More News
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Catches four passes in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Hauls in one pass for 22 yards•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Logs one catch in Week 15•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Scores winning touchdown Monday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Hauls in TD on Sunday•
-
Patriots' Chris Hogan: Good to go Sunday•