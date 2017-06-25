Hogan mostly ran with the first-team offense during June minicamp, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

Although the offseason addition of Brandin Cooks pushed him down the depth chart, Hogan still figures to have a regular spot on the outside when the Patriots go three-wide, which has been the team's base alignment in recent years. However, Malcolm Mitchell and No. 2 tight end Dwayne Allen could cut into Hogan's snap count, and regular targets will be hard to come by in a passing attack featuring Cooks, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Despite turning in a highly efficient 2016 season (11.9 yards per target) and then leading the team in receiving yards (332) during the playoffs, Hogan probably won't see a major uptick from last year's 57 regular-season targets.