Patriots' Danny Amendola: Absent from practice Wednesday
Amendola (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, CSN New England reports.
Per the report, Amendola was spotted Tuesday in the Patriots' locker room sporting a walking boot. The wideout hasn't played since Week 13 and at this stage looks pretty iffy for Saturday's game against the Jets.
