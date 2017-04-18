Patriots' Danny Amendola: Agrees to restructured contract to stay with Patriots
Amendola, who was scheduled to make $6 million this coming season, has agreed to reduced contract to remain with the Patriots, ESPN's Field Yates reports.
It's not the first time Amendola has restructured his deal to stay with the Patriots, and retaining him gives the team valuable depth and experience behind top wideout options Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, and Chris Hogan. Meanwhile, the emerging Malcolm Mitchell rounds out the core group of the unit, which also includes depth options in Devin Lucien and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Amendola, who turns 32 in November, caught 23 of 29 targets for 243 yards and four TDs in 12 games for New England this past season.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Depth role if he stays•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: May need to take pay cut to stick around•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Second-most receptions in Super Bowl LI win•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: No longer on injury report•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as limited practice participant Thursday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...