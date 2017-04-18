Amendola, who was scheduled to make $6 million this coming season, has agreed to reduced contract to remain with the Patriots, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

It's not the first time Amendola has restructured his deal to stay with the Patriots, and retaining him gives the team valuable depth and experience behind top wideout options Julian Edelman, Brandin Cooks, and Chris Hogan. Meanwhile, the emerging Malcolm Mitchell rounds out the core group of the unit, which also includes depth options in Devin Lucien and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Amendola, who turns 32 in November, caught 23 of 29 targets for 243 yards and four TDs in 12 games for New England this past season.