In his return to the Patriots' lineup Saturday against the Texans, Amendola saw action on 21 (out of a possible 69) snaps on offense for the team, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. In the process, Amendola carried once for 15 yards and did not catch a pass.

In his fourth season with the Patriots, Amendola recorded 23 catches (on 29 targets) for 243 yards and a career-high four TDs in 12 games, while working behind starters Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan. Amendola is under contract with the Patriots for 2017, but with a $6,000,000 base salary on tap, the 31-year-old wideout is an obvious candidate to have his deal re-worked.