Patriots' Danny Amendola: Considered "lock" for final roster

Amendola is considered a "lock" for the final roster ahead of the 2017 campaign, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

In May, Reiss reported that Amendola could be in danger of losing his roster spot. It isn't clear what may have changed, but it seems as if the 31-year-old receiver re-established himself during the offseason program. The Patriots are only expected to keep six receivers, so if Reiss is right, then Amendola would have secured the No. 6 and final spot on the depth chart.