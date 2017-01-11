Amendola (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

The veteran wideout is cleared to play Saturday against the Texans after not participating in the Patriots' last four contests. Amendola will be welcome addition in not only the team's passing game, but also as a returner. Look for him to be reintroduced to the mix primarily when the Patriots run three-wideout sets. With that in mind, Amendola will compete for snaps with newcomer Michael Floyd and Malcolm Mitchell (knee), health permitting. Meanwhile, starters Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan are in line to see plenty of time on the field this weekend, as well.