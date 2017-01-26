Amendola (ankle) was listed as limited at practice Thursday.

Amendola's availability for the Super Bowl is not really in question, but he's clearly behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan in the Patriots' wideout pecking order. In this past Sunday's win over the Steelers in the AFC championship game, Amendola caught both of his targets for 12 yards, while seeing action on 21 of 74 the Patriots' snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Edelman and Hogan combined for 17 catches on 22 targets in the contest.