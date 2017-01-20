Amendola (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

The same applies to fellow wideouts Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell, though there's a solid chance that all three will be in uniform this weekend. Amendola continues to profile as a speculative fantasy option, with Julian Edelman still the Patriots' top wideout in both real and fantasy terms and passing targets that don't go his way difficult to predict on a week-to-week basis.