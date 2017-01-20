Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Amendola (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
The same applies to fellow wideouts Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell, though there's a solid chance that all three will be in uniform this weekend. Amendola continues to profile as a speculative fantasy option, with Julian Edelman still the Patriots' top wideout in both real and fantasy terms and passing targets that don't go his way difficult to predict on a week-to-week basis.
