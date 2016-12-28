Patriots' Danny Amendola: Misses practice Wednesday
Amendola (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Amendola continues to nurse a right ankle injury, and there's a decent chance we won't see the wideout play again until the Patriots embark on their playoff run following the team's first-round bye.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Remains out this week•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Ruled out this week•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Misses practice again•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Ruled out Monday night•