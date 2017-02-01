Amendola (ankle) is no longer listed on the Patriots' injury report in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl.

Amendola will no doubt be available for the Super Bowl, but given that he's clearly behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan in the Patriots' wideout pecking order, he's a speculative play Sunday in daily formats.

