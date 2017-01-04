Amendola (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Per the report, Amendola appeared to be moving well Wednesday and based on that, it would appear as though the wideout has a decent chance to return to action following the Patriots' first-round playoff bye. A high ankle sprain sidelined Amendola for the team's last four games, but his return to practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances of rejoining the lineup for the Patriots' Jan. 14 tilt against a yet-to-be determined opponent.