Amendola (ankle) is following a "day-by-day" approach in advance of Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Texans, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

During media availability Tuesday, Amendola added that he's "feeling good" and will take on "whatever coach [Bill Belichick] wants me to do" this weekend. When healthy, Amendola is merely a bit player in the Patriots' passing attack, but his return ability would likely be welcomed by Belichick. First, though, Amendola must prove his health in the coming days in order to take the field Saturday.