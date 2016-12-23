Amendola (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Jets.

With Amendola still out, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell will continue to head the Patriots' Week 16 wideout corps, with newcomer Michael Floyd also a candidate to see his first action in a New England uniform Saturday.

