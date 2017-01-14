Patriots' Danny Amendola: Returns Saturday
Amendola (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.
For the first time since Week 13, Amendola will be available to the Patriots' offense after recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He could play a large role in an offense sans rookie wideout Malcolm Mitchell (knee), though Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, and Michael Floyd will likely also have their numbers called in the divisional round.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Full participant in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Preparing with 'day-by-day' mindset•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Practices Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Remains out this week•