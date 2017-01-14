Amendola (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Texans.

For the first time since Week 13, Amendola will be available to the Patriots' offense after recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He could play a large role in an offense sans rookie wideout Malcolm Mitchell (knee), though Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, and Michael Floyd will likely also have their numbers called in the divisional round.

