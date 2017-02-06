Amendola (ankle) secured eight of 11 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown in the Patriots' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime victory over the Falcons. He also caught the game-tying two-point conversion.

Amendola capped off a quiet season that saw him notch just 23 receptions with a superb Super Bowl performance, as he made a number of clutch catches in the second half and overtime. The eighth-year pro had a 17-yard grab on fourth down to extend the Patriots' second possession of the second half, a drive that would eventually culminate in the first touchdown of their comeback effort. He also made a six-yard touchdown reception with 5:56 remaining to help bring the Patriots to within one possession of the Falcons, and then caught the game-tying two-point conversion with 57 seconds remaining to knot matters up at 28. Amendola then capped things off with a 14-yard catch on the second play of overtime, leaving him with the second-most receptions on the night for New England. The 31-year-old is expected to reprise his possession receiver role alongside Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and the emerging Malcolm Mitchell in 2017, the final year of his current contract.