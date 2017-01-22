Amendola (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.

Amendola is a candidate to split the Patriots' No. 3 wideout reps with the returning Malcolm Mitchell, a reality that caps Amendola's fantasy upside as long as Julian Edelman (who he essentially backs up) and Chris Hogan remain healthy enough to stay on the field.

