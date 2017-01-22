Patriots' Danny Amendola: Suits up Sunday
Amendola (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Steelers.
Amendola is a candidate to split the Patriots' No. 3 wideout reps with the returning Malcolm Mitchell, a reality that caps Amendola's fantasy upside as long as Julian Edelman (who he essentially backs up) and Chris Hogan remain healthy enough to stay on the field.
More News
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Back in action Saturday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Returns Saturday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Full participant in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Danny Amendola: Preparing with 'day-by-day' mindset•