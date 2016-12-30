Amendola (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

With fellow wideout Malcolm Mitchell (knee) officially doubtful for the contest, look for necowmer Michael Floyd to move into an expanded role in Week 17 behind Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan.

