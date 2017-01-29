McCourty finished the 2016 regular season with 83 tackles and a pick over the course of 16 games.

McCourty, who the Patriots selected 27th overall in the 2010 NFL draft, serves as the team's starting free safety and is in line to remain a mainstay in the New England secondary for the next few seasons, as he is under contract with the franchise through the 2019 campaign.

