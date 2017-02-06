Lewis injured his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lewis sustained what appeared to be a serious injury during the final play of regulation in Sunday's game, but it turns out that it was merely a hamstring tweak and doesn't figure to be anything significant. The running back carried six times for 27 yards in the game, but was outshone by backfield mate James White, who scored three touchdowns in the Patriots' comeback victory. Lewis will have some time to recover from his injury before organized team activities begin in the spring.