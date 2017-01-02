Lewis saw action on 27 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Dolphins, carrying 11 times for 48 yards and catching both of his targets for four yards in the process.

As Lewis continues to distance himself from the ACL tear that ended his 2015 season, his involvement in the Patriots' offense has solidified as the postseason approaches. While LeGarrette Blount is entrenched as the Patriots' top power back, Lewis and James White provide able backfield support in their change-of-pace/pass-catching roles. Lewis finishes up the regular season with 64 carries for 283 yards and 17 catches (on 24 targets) for 94 yards over seven games.